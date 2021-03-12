Beautiful weather on the way for the weekend – Mark
Happy sunny Friday! The weekend is going to be beautiful.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:
We’ll see sunshine and mild temperatures throughout Friday – even some lows 50s!
Here’s your reminder! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday – spring forward!
Don’t forget to change your clocks, check the batteries in your smoke detectives and change out your furance filter.
We’ll see nice and warm weather across the state – with low to mid 50s as our highs.
High pressure will keep us mostly cloud-free and spring-like until Sunday with increased clouds and warmer temperatures. Unsettled and cooler Monday with another warming trend into next week.
