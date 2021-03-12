Beautiful weather on the way for the weekend – Mark

Erin Robinson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy sunny Friday! The weekend is going to be beautiful.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know:

We’ll see sunshine and mild temperatures throughout Friday – even some lows 50s!

Here’s your reminder! Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday – spring forward!

Don’t forget to change your clocks, check the batteries in your smoke detectives and change out your furance filter.

We’ll see nice and warm weather across the state – with low to mid 50s as our highs.

High pressure will keep us mostly cloud-free and spring-like until Sunday with increased clouds and warmer temperatures. Unsettled and cooler Monday with another warming trend into next week.

