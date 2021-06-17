Sunny and warmer to end spring time – Mark
Happy Thursday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Sunny and warmer
- Light wind
- No sign of rain
- Hot weather on the way for next week
Today will be sunny and warmer, with a high of 82.
We’re above average and sunny today.
Sunny and warmer as high pressure builds in. Mid to upper 80s are on the way through the weekend. Next week will be summer officially and temps in the 90s!
