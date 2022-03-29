Sunny and Warm Tuesday, Windy Wednesday – Mark

Happy Tuesday! It’s sunny outside with mild temperatures expected throughout the day!

Your 4 Things to know for Tuesday, March 29:

One more day above 60

Soak in that sunshine

Breezes on Wednesday

Mild temperatures into the weekend

Expect above average and dry conditions on this bright Tuesday.

Temperatures will be just above average, and afternoon winds come in on Wednesday.

So grab those sunglasses…a great day’s ahead with lots of sunshine and warm conditions. A weak and dry cold front rolls over us on Wednesday with cooler temperatures and southwest winds gusting at 35 mph. It’ll get calmer and mild to end the week and the weekend, with temperatures in the mid 50s expected.