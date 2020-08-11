A Red Flag Warning is in effect for parts of Eastern Washington today — Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

A few clouds today and warm

Tue Planner[1]

About average statewide

Tue Highs[1]

Dry conditions and gusty afternoon winds has a Red Flag Warning in effect 2pm until 10pm

Tue Red Flag Warning[1]

High pressure and warm temps has a Red Flag Warning in effect 2pm until 10pm today with gusty SW winds. Clouds and cooler for Wednesday and Thursday and then sunshine and warmer for the weekend.

Tue 4 Day[1]

