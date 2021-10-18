Enjoy a sunny and warm start to your work week – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, October 18:

  • Sunny start
  • Mild conditions
  • Rain returns Wednesday
  • Wet weekend ahead

Mon Am 4 Things

Today will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 60s by dinner time.

Mon Plan

Temperatures will be above average, and conditions will be dry.

Mon Highs

Expect sunny skies today and Tuesday with a low system moving through. It will bring rain on Wednesday, but we will get a break Thursday.

A cooler and wet weekend is in store.

Mon 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories