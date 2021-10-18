Enjoy a sunny and warm start to your work week – Mark
Happy Monday!
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, October 18:
- Sunny start
- Mild conditions
- Rain returns Wednesday
- Wet weekend ahead
Today will be sunny and mild with high temperatures in the mid 60s by dinner time.
Temperatures will be above average, and conditions will be dry.
Expect sunny skies today and Tuesday with a low system moving through. It will bring rain on Wednesday, but we will get a break Thursday.
A cooler and wet weekend is in store.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.