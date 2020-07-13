Sunny and warm to start off the week – Mark
Happy Monday!
Today will be mostly sunny with a few clouds to the south.
Across the state, we’ll see mostly mild conditions with more clouds over the southern Cascades and Palouse.
Tuesday will be sunny and warmer statewide, as well.
High pressure will keep us in sunshine through the middle of the week with temperatures warming and then staying in the 80s. More cloud cover expected Thursday through the weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.