Sunny and seasonable for Thursday; April showers in the 7-day forecast

First off, skies are clearing this evening. That’s great news, because we have the best chance of seeing the Aurora Borealis in the Inland Northwest that we’ve had in quite some time! Read all about it in Matt Gray’s Aurora Forecast. Meanwhile, it’s going to be a beautiful sunny Thursday with temperatures in the lower 50s. That’s exactly average.

Our pretty spring weather will continue through Friday, but then we have some changes on the way. The chance of needed rain showers is in the forecast for Saturday. It doesn’t look like an especially wet day, but at least there’s a chance. Sunday with be the nicer of the two weekend days, and then our odds of wet weather ramp up again for Monday.