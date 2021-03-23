Enjoy a sunny, mild day before another cold front moves in Wednesday – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 23:

  • Frosty and foggy start
  • Beautiful today!
  • More rain/snow possible tomorrow
  • Warmer, drier weekend

Tue 4 Things

Morning fog and then sunshine and mild conditions.

Tue Day Plan

Dense fog in Idaho, possibly freezing on roads.

Tue Am Fog

Temperatures are about average for this time of year.

Tue Highs

Expect rain or snow and gusty winds Wednesday. Thursday will see rain showers and then high pressure sets in for a dry and warmer weekend.

Tue 4 Day

