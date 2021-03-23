Enjoy a sunny, mild day before another cold front moves in Wednesday – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, March 23:

Frosty and foggy start

Beautiful today!

More rain/snow possible tomorrow

Warmer, drier weekend

Morning fog and then sunshine and mild conditions.

Dense fog in Idaho, possibly freezing on roads.

Temperatures are about average for this time of year.

Expect rain or snow and gusty winds Wednesday. Thursday will see rain showers and then high pressure sets in for a dry and warmer weekend.