Sunny and mild today before we warm up into the weekend – Mark

Happy Thursday!

We start out with nice, sunny weather which will turn to partly cloudy later today.

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:

Cooler and partly cloudy

It should be a great day!

A warming trend is incoming

A cloudy, but warm weekend is ahead

Our highs are just above average and dry statewide.

Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperatures. A slow warming trend begins heading into the weekend with highs around 60. More showers are on the way Sunday night into Monday morning and cooler with mid 50s expected.