Sunny and mild today before we warm up into the weekend – Mark
Happy Thursday!
We start out with nice, sunny weather which will turn to partly cloudy later today.
Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:
- Cooler and partly cloudy
- It should be a great day!
- A warming trend is incoming
- A cloudy, but warm weekend is ahead
Our highs are just above average and dry statewide.
Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperatures. A slow warming trend begins heading into the weekend with highs around 60. More showers are on the way Sunday night into Monday morning and cooler with mid 50s expected.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.