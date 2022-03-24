Sunny and mild today before we warm up into the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Thursday!

We start out with nice, sunny weather which will turn to partly cloudy later today.

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:

  • Cooler and partly cloudy
  • It should be a great day!
  • A warming trend is incoming
  • A cloudy, but warm weekend is ahead

Our highs are just above average and dry statewide.

Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperatures. A slow warming trend begins heading into the weekend with highs around 60. More showers are on the way Sunday night into Monday morning and cooler with mid 50s expected.

