Expect another day of sunshine and hot temperatures – Mark
Today will be another sunny and hot day.
Temperatures are warming as you head West under a sunny sky.
Sunny and hot again today with a cold front moving in over night. Morning clouds and isolated thunder showers then clearing , sunny and cooler for Thursday. We remain cool through Saturday and then warm into the 90’s again for next week.
