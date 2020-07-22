Expect another day of sunshine and hot temperatures – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Today will be another sunny and hot day.

Wed Day Planner[1]

Temperatures are warming as you head West under a sunny sky.

Wed Highs[1]

Sunny and hot again today with a cold front moving in over night. Morning clouds and isolated thunder showers then clearing , sunny and cooler for Thursday. We remain cool through Saturday and then warm into the 90’s again for next week.

Wed 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.