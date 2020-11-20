Sunny and dry heading into the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Friday, November 20:

Fri 4 Things[1]

Expect sunshine and mild temperatures today.

Fri Day Planner[1]

Weather conditions are consistent statewide with Cascade snow showers.

Fri Highs[1]

Clouds move in Sunday. Monday, we will see a chance of mountain showers. Then, Tuesday night into Wednesday is our best chance of some light snow. A dry and cool Thanksgiving is expected.

Fri 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.