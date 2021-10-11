Sunny and Crisp Today and Tuesday – Mark

Temperatures are going to stay in the upper 40s and get into the 50s in the afternoon on Monday. However, they’re going to sink back down into the lower 40s tonight. Despite the cold weather, it’s going to be sunny today.

The highs are going to be in the low-to-mid 50s in northern Idaho and northeastern Washington. However, the highs in the Tri-Cities and Lewiston regions are expected to reach the 60s.

Make sure you stay warm tonight because it’s going to get cold. The lows will range from upper 20s to low 30s across northern Idaho and northeastern Washington. However, the lows in the Deer Park region are expected to drop to 20 degrees. Going south, the lows for Tri-Cities and Lewiston regions are expected to be in the low-to-mid 30s.

Tuesday will be sunny and cool as well, with the highs looking similar to Monday.

Your 4 Things for Today

Sunny and below average

Very cold tonight with frost expected

Tuesday just a touch warmer

Sunshine and cool into Tuesday with another front rolling in Wednesday. Scattered showers with possible valley snow showers then warming into the weekend.