Sunny and cooler today with a dip in temperature this weekend – Mark
We’re waking up to a chilly Thursday!
Temperatures are much cooler this morning and we’ll stay cool for most of the day.
We will have temperatures in the low to mid 60s as the day goes on, but with nice, sunny skies.
Here are your 4 Things to Know this morning;
- You may be waking up to frost!
- Today will be sunny and cool
- Cloudy, cool weather continues Friday
- A rainy weekend is ahead
Our highs today are much cooler than normal. We’re seeing mostly mid-60s with some low 70s toward Central Washington.
High pressure will provide sunshine and light winds today with clouds moving in overnight. Friday will be cloudy and cool with an even cooler Saturday. Grab the raincoat for any soccer games this weekend!
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.