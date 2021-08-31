August is wrapping up on a cooler note – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, August 31:

Cooler temperatures today

Chilly mornings

Sunny and dry conditions

Warmer weekend ahead

Today is the last day of August! By dinnertime, temperatures will hit 70 degrees.

Today will be about 10 degrees cooler than normal.

Cooler air will be here through Thursday with lows in the 70s. Temperatures will be warming into the low 80s for Labor Day weekend.