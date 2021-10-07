Don’t be fooled by the sunny skies! Temperatures are dropping – Mark
Here are your 4 Things for Thursday, October 7:
Today will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 50s.
High temperatures will be below average around the region.
High pressure and a cool pool of air will drive our weather today through Saturday. Expect sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. We will have rain and wind on Sunday with drier conditions and colder temperatures for next week.
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.