Don’t be fooled by the sunny skies! Temperatures are dropping – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday, October 7:

Thu Am 4 Things

Today will be sunny and cool with temperatures in the 50s.

Thu Plan

High temperatures will be below average around the region.

Thu High

High pressure and a cool pool of air will drive our weather today through Saturday. Expect sunny, cool days and clear, cold nights. We will have rain and wind on Sunday with drier conditions and colder temperatures for next week.

Thu 4 Day

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.

Submit a news tip or story idea // Report a typo or error

Top Stories