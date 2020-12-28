Sunny and cool to start the week – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Monday!

We’ll see some sunny and cool weather at the start of the week before some snow heads our way.

Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for this morning:

  • We’re starting cold, so expect some frosty conditions
  • The sunshine will move in later today
  • Patchy and freezing fog will linger later tonight
  • Light snow arrives on Wednesday

Mon 4 Things[1]

We’ll see temperatures in the low 20s this morning, but warming up to the 30s by this afternoon.

Mon Dayplan[1]

Across the state, we’re seeing more cool and dry temperatures.

Mon Highs[1]

The patchy freezing fog comes tonight and we’ll see that through Tuesday. Snow is expected on Wednesday with snow showers possible Thursday. New Years Day will have a 30% chance of rain or snow.

Mon 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.