Sunny and cool to start the week – Mark
Happy Monday!
We’ll see some sunny and cool weather at the start of the week before some snow heads our way.
Here’s a look at your 4 Things to Know for this morning:
- We’re starting cold, so expect some frosty conditions
- The sunshine will move in later today
- Patchy and freezing fog will linger later tonight
- Light snow arrives on Wednesday
We’ll see temperatures in the low 20s this morning, but warming up to the 30s by this afternoon.
Across the state, we’re seeing more cool and dry temperatures.
The patchy freezing fog comes tonight and we’ll see that through Tuesday. Snow is expected on Wednesday with snow showers possible Thursday. New Years Day will have a 30% chance of rain or snow.
