Sunny and chilly for your pre-Christmas holiday fun -Kris

It might not look much like Christmas around the Spokane area, but it’s starting to feel like it! With clear skies tonight, the temperatures will plummet into the teens and 20s by tomorrow morning. So far in December, it’s been unusually warm at night, so don’t be surprised if you need to break into those flannel Christmas jammies a little early. For Wednesday, high pressure will keep the clouds away. Temperatures will warm into the lower to mid 30s, which is right about average.

Christmas Eve is on Thursday! It should be a beautiful day, with mostly sunny skies. A little patchy fog is possible. Most of us will wake up Christmas Day to a BROWN Christmas, however, there is some snow in the forecast. Christmas evening, a system will bring light snow to most of the region. That snow might linger into Saturday, especially in North Idaho.