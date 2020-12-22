Sunny and breezy today, clear and cold tonight – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 22:

  • Sunny day today
  • Gusty winds
  • Sunny Wednesday and Thursday
  • Snow on Saturday?

Tue Am 4 Things[1]

It will be sunny and breezy until this evening.

Tue Dayplanner[1]

Tonight will be clear and cold. More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures. Christmas will be cloudy and mild with a chance of snow on Saturday.

Tue 4 Day[1]

