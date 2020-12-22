Sunny and breezy today, clear and cold tonight – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, December 22:
- Sunny day today
- Gusty winds
- Sunny Wednesday and Thursday
- Snow on Saturday?
It will be sunny and breezy until this evening.
Tonight will be clear and cold. More sunshine is expected Wednesday and Thursday with mild temperatures. Christmas will be cloudy and mild with a chance of snow on Saturday.
