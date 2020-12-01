Sunny and a few clouds then we warm a bit Wednesday – Mark
Happy Tuesday!
Say goodbye to the snow, we won’t be seeing it for a bit.
Here are your 4 Things to Know today:
It’s going to be a cool day across the state, with temperatures in the 30s.
High pressure is building in and some patchy fog is possible again Wednesday morning. Sunny and mild for Wednesday and Thursday with clouds and some mountain snow possible this weekend.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.