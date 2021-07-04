Sunny 4th of July ahead with temps in the mid 90s – Kaitlin

SPOKANE, Wash. — Happy Saturday! It was a gorgeous day to be outside! We have a lot to talk about as we head into 4th of July.

We’re keeping an eye on some smoke coming in from California and Canada as wildfires burn. Today, smoke was light in much of Eastern Washington, though Omak saw some moderate levels. The light smoke did drop Spokane’s air quality to moderate. This means there might be a “moderate health concern for a very small number of people who are unusually sensitive to air pollution.” The National Weather Service says much of the surface smoke is gone, though air quality sensors are still detecting the smoke.

Tomorrow, smoke could become a bigger issue for Omak as smoke from Canada starts to inch closer. It’s possible Spokane could see some widespread haze, too. A heat advisory for Spokane, Lewiston, Omak and most of the Columbia Basin expires at 7:00 p.m. Saturday. We’ve seen temperatures taper off into the 90s. Talk about a cool down from our triple-digit temperatures!

Let’s talk about the 4th of July! We’ll start our day at 70 degrees and jump into the lower 90s by noon. By 4 p.m., we’ll hit our high of 95 degrees. If you’re in an area where fireworks are allowed, temperatures will be in the low 80s by sunset, which is shortly before 9 p.m. Keep in mind much of Eastern Washington is extremely dry, meaning the potential for a fire increases dramatically.

Your 7-day forecast is showing some cool overnight temperatures — in the 60s. Most of the week it’ll be sunny and in the mid to upper 90s. We’ll drop a few degrees on Thursday then pop right back up to nearly 100 degrees by Friday. Have a safe and fun 4th of July!