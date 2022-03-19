Sunnier to finish up the weekend – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Spotty rain and dreary gray skies were the order of the day on Saturday, but the weather should improve quite a bit for Sunday. Rain and mountain snow will move out into Montana by early Sunday morning, though some mountain snow is still likely over the passes through the Cascades. Temperatures will be chilly as skies clear, in the low 30s with a few spots flirting with the upper 20s around sunrise. Funny enough, Sunday is the first day of spring and one of the coldest days in the forecast.

It will be a sunny start to the day and temperatures will rise to the upper 40s by the afternoon. In the evening high clouds will start to spread over us again as another storm approaches the Pacific coast. We’ll have a slight chance for some showers on Monday morning around the Inland Northwest. If these showers come early enough we could end up with some light snow that would melt off the roads pretty quickly as the sun rose. We’ll keep an eye on this development in the forecast and have another update for you on Sunday.

After Monday high pressure moves over us and we start to warm up quick. Temperatures will hit the upper 50s on Tuesday and mid 60s on Wednesday! This would be the warmest weather around Spokane so far in 2022. The warm weather looks like its going to be with us into at least the start of next weekend, so you might be able to put away the heavier coats for at least a little while.