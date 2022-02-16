Grab those sunglasses! A sunny, mild day is ahead – Mark

Sun and mild temperatures are taking over your mid-week forecast. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:

Here are your 4Things to Know for Wednesday, February 16:

Above average temperatures

More sunshine today

Rain/snow expected Sunday

Chilly next week

High temperatures will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.

Temperatures will remain above average through Saturday.

Rain or snow showers are expected on Sunday.

Temperatures will be cooler next week.