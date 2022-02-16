Grab those sunglasses! A sunny, mild day is ahead – Mark
Sun and mild temperatures are taking over your mid-week forecast. Here’s a look at the next 12 hours:
Here are your 4Things to Know for Wednesday, February 16:
- Above average temperatures
- More sunshine today
- Rain/snow expected Sunday
- Chilly next week
High temperatures will be in the low 40s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene.
Temperatures will remain above average through Saturday.
Rain or snow showers are expected on Sunday.
Temperatures will be cooler next week.
COPYRIGHT 2022 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.