Sunglasses for Wednesday, but don’t lose track of your umbrella – Kris

Many families living in the northern valleys woke up to some light snow (1/2″) this morning. Here in Spokane, it was all rain (0.28″)! We will enjoy a break from the wet weather in all of its forms for a pretty Wednesday. The day will start off in the upper 20s and lower 30s. Expect partly to mostly sunny skies and highs in the mid 40s. We have another shot at some light snow overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

With warmer weather in the 7-day forecast, any snow that you might see at your house will not be around for long. Meanwhile, there will be a break between systems for most Thursday, Veterans Day. The wet weather will return in the form of rain Thursday night into Friday. For the weekend, there’s a chance of a few hit and miss showers. Temperatures will be above average with highs in the 50s and overnight lows above freezing.