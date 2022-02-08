Sunglasses, car washes and Bloomsday training runs in an almost spring-like forecast – Kris

With a high of 45° in Spokane, I can’t say that it was “warm” today, but I did see a lot of Spokane residents in shorts! And the sunshine was a beautiful sign of things to come. Expect a very similar day for Tuesday; patchy morning fog with some afternoon sunshine. However, it might be a little bit cooler thanks to a northerly flow. Highs will top out in the upper 30s and lower 40s. That’s still a little above average.

There is very little hope for any precipitation in the forecast, that said, we are watching a weak disturbance that could bring a few sprinkles or flurries early Wednesday morning. Otherwise, expect morning low clouds and fog followed by afternoon clearing through the 7-day forecast. There is a possibility of some changes in the weather pattern early next week. Stay tuned!