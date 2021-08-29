Sunday will be the warmest day in weeks – Matt

It’s been an incredible weekend across the Northwest so far and little is going to change on Sunday. But, for the first time in two weeks, afternoon highs will go above-average. Temperatures are expected to reach the low 80s in the Idaho Panhandle, mid 80s in Northeastern Washington, upper 80s in Central Washington, and low 90s in the LC Valley. In Spokane, this will break a 12-day stretch of below average temperatures, the longest since February!

𝗖𝗼𝗼𝗹𝗲𝗿 𝘁𝗵𝗮𝗻 𝗻𝗼𝗿𝗺𝗮𝗹 𝘀𝘁𝗿𝗲𝗮𝗸: Yesterday was the 11th day in a row of cooler than normal temperatures in Spokane. Today will likely make it 12. This is the longest cool streak since February. #spokane #wawx pic.twitter.com/Z6kIzU316P — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) August 28, 2021

Even though it will be warm in the afternoon, Sunday morning temperatures should be close to average in the upper 40s and low 50s. There will be ample sunshine too since high pressure stays in control of our weather until Monday afternoon.

Expect another sunny day on Monday with highs in the 80s before winds pick up ahead of a dry cold front. The combination of wind and low humidity means there’s a Fire Weather Watch in place for Eastern and Central Washington on Monday afternoon and evening. Smoke and haze from the Schneider Springs Fire near Yakima will be carried by the winds into our region Monday night.

The rest of next week looks cool and dry. Highs will reach the mid 70s while lows hover in the 40s for several days. It certainly looks like fall is right around the corner.