Sunday weather will be a windy washout – Matt

Saturday wasn’t a washout, but that’s not going to be the case on Sunday. Rain chances steadily increase overnight as another big storm swings wet weather across the Inland Northwest. Look for widespread rain to roll back in starting in the early to mid-morning and not let up for the rest of the day. Temperatures will be in the low 40s in the morning and only rise to the mid 50s. Don’t leave home without the rain gear!

Winds will be strong too on Sunday. In the Blue Mountains and along the Snake River winds will gust to 40 mph out of the south and southeast. Wind Advisories and High Wind Warnings are up for the Blue Mountains and areas west of Clarkston down to Walla Walla. Winds will be gusty along the Palouse too along with Spokane, Ritzville, and Moses Lake with gusts around 30 to 35 mph. Heavy snow will fall above 5000 feet in the Cascades.

The rain will ease up a bit on Monday morning but will come back that afternoon. Rain continues off and on through the week, with the longest break in the action on Wednesday. Temperatures stay in the 40s and 50s throughout. Early data for next weekend looks like it’s trending towards drier, but there’s a lot of soggy days between now and then.

