Sunday the warmest one yet in this stretch of nice weather – Matt

SPOKANE, Wash.– Saturday was the first day Spokane officially got above 60 degrees since last October, and on Sunday our region will blast by that brief milestone and see even warmer conditions in the afternoon.

Expect more sun poking through hazy high clouds to start the day with some thicker cloud cover by the evening. Temperatures will start out in the upper 30s and low 40s and reach the middle to upper 60s! Some parts of Central Washington, the Palouse, and the L-C Valley have a decent chance to break 70 degrees! One blemish on the day will come during the evening when one or two thunderstorms could develop just east of the Cascades. You might hear some thunder and rain Sunday night around Wenatchee, Omak, Republic, Colville, Kettle Falls, Northport, and Metaline.

Any active weather that does pop up on Sunday evening will be a sneak preview of what’s to come on Monday. Winds out of the south will have juiced up the atmosphere for some scattered rain and storms. Showers are possible starting early in the morning from the Tri-Cities to the Palouse and will work their way northeast during the day. It will be a good day to keep tabs on the radar using the 4 News Now weather app.

The rest of the week features dry skies and a gradual cool down to the low 30s in the morning and mid 50s in the afternoon before we warm up again next weekend.