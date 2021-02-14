Sunday night snow storm will complicate commute, says National Weather Service

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — Another storm is rolling in Sunday night, expected to drop around three to four inches of snow in Eastern Washington and North Idaho.

National Weather Service says the storm will continue into Monday morning, with poor visibility and slippery roads slowing down your commute to work. As much as two feet of snow is expected in the mountains, so if you are crossing any passes on Monday, there will likely be delays.

We have a snowy night and day ahead of us…but what can we expect and what should we do, you ask? Here's a look at some of the expected impacts and ways to prepare! #wawx #idwx pic.twitter.com/U1D71lkCZI — NWS Spokane (@NWSSpokane) February 14, 2021

Most of the Inland Northwest will get around three to four inches of snow, although northern and northeastern counties will be spared the heavy snowfall.

