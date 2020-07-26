Sunday marks the start of a major warm up across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina

SPOKANE, Wash. – We’re officially seeing those summer-like temperatures across the region. As we head into Sunday, temperatures are going to warm up significantly from what we saw on Saturday.

TOMORROW'S FORECAST: Wow! Looks like we're back in the 90s for tomorrow. Our high in Spokane will reach 92 degrees with sunshine throughout the day. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/eXb6pGoADt — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 25, 2020

Our high in Spokane will reach the low 90s. Temperatures across the region are expected to range from upper 80s all the way to upper 90s!

HIGHS ACROSS THE REGION: Temperatures across the Inland NW will range from upper 80s all the way to upper 90s. Things are only going to warm up from here heading into our work week. #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/jfJTzmdkQU — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 25, 2020

If you think those temps look warm, wait until you see what we have in store for our work week.

7-DAY FORECAST: We have high pressure building in Eastern WA and North ID. This will raise temps significantly across the region heading into next week. Make sure you take precautions to keep yourself safe while spending time outdoors! #WAwx #IDwx pic.twitter.com/v7vdGCqzqN — Katerina Chryssafis (@kchryssafis) July 25, 2020

Make sure to have extra water on hand and take proper precautions when spending time outside!

