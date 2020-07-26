Sunday marks the start of a major warm up across the Inland Northwest! – Katerina
SPOKANE, Wash. – We’re officially seeing those summer-like temperatures across the region. As we head into Sunday, temperatures are going to warm up significantly from what we saw on Saturday.
Our high in Spokane will reach the low 90s. Temperatures across the region are expected to range from upper 80s all the way to upper 90s!
If you think those temps look warm, wait until you see what we have in store for our work week.
Make sure to have extra water on hand and take proper precautions when spending time outside!
