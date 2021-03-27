Sunday windstorm: what you need to know -Kris

UPDATED WITH EARLIER TIMING.

A strong cold front will charge through the Inland Northwest late Sunday afternoon and evening bringing very high, potentially damaging winds to many areas. A HIGH WIND WATCH has been issued, and wind gusts of up to 60+ mph are expected. Winds of those speed are capable of downing trees and powerlines and causing widespread power outages. Sunday morning will start with partly cloudy and breezy conditions. The clouds will increase and the winds will pick up by mid afternoon. The strongest winds, however, will develop around 3 p.m. Right now, it looks like the Palouse might experience wind gusts as high as 65 mph.

This powerful cold front will also bring mountain snow to the Cascades and the Idaho Panhandle mountains. Rain is expected in the valleys Sunday evening, but it won’t last long. Behind the front, Monday will be breezy and cooler. Right now, it doesn’t look like this storm will be quite as strong as the historic wind storms of January 2021 or November 2015. Those storms produced winds in excess of 70 mph. However, the impacts from Sunday’s storm could still be significant, especially in the Pullman/Moscow area.