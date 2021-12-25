Sunday brings the start of a frigid week
SPOKANE, Wash. — The 4 News Now First Alert Weather team has been warning about upcoming frigid temperatures and it all starts Sunday.
Temperatures will be in the teens for parts of north-central Washington, while Spokane and Coeur d’Alene will see temperatures in the 20s.
Monday is when we’ll see the big drop. Some areas — like Bonners Ferry, Republic and Omak — will see negative lows. Republic is expected to see a low of -15 degrees on Tuesday.
Highs for much of the Inland Northwest will linger between 3 degrees and 15 degrees over the next few days.
We’ll start to see a bit of a warmup toward Thursday and Friday, with highs going back up into the 20s.
