Sun today with rain on the way – Mark

Enjoy’s today sun because rain is on the way.

Clouds move in after dinner and our temperatures remain chilly for most of the day.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Today will be sunny and cool

Showers move in later tonight

Showers stick around through Wednesday

Snow in the mountains!

Our highs are about 5 degrees below normal for this time of year.

High pressure and sunshine continues today with light winds then clouds move in and showers for Wednesday. Wednesday will be cool and Thursday will be warm going into the weekend. It will be dry Friday and Saturday, then more showers Sunday.