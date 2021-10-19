Another sunny day before rain moves in – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 19:

Sunny again today

Temperatures will be above average

Rain expected Wednesday

Wet weekend ahead

Today will be sunny and warm with high temperatures reaching 66 degrees by dinner time.

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the low to mid 60s.

Enjoy today’s beautiful fall weather because Wednesday will be a different story. Expect rain, cooler temperatures and breezy conditions for the mid-week forecast. We will get a break from the rain on Thursday.

The rain returns for the weekend, with average temperatures in the mid 50s.