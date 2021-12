Sun Today and Bitter Cold Again – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Your 4 Things Sunshine Today and very cold Average high is 33… much colder today Bitter cold overnight temps Bitter cold temps with sunshine today and a few clouds Saturday. Increased clouds and warmer Sunday with snow Monday and even warmer, average highs again. Cooling again next week but not into bitter cold range.

