Sunny skies before rain moves in this afternoon – Mark

You made it to Friday!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for November 5:

Dry start today

Afternoon showers

Rainy weekend ahead

Showers next week

Sun starts the day, then rain showers move in this afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average today. Highs will be in the low 50s.

Several fronts will be on the move with more rain expected this weekend.

Temperatures will be seasonal all next week with showers possible all week as well.

Some Valley snow is possible Wednesday morning.