A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 9:
Clouds are moving in later today.
A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.
A cool day today.
1 to 2 inches of snow possible Tuesday, and Wednesday is looking drier and cool. Thursday night into Friday will bring another round of light snow with rain or snow possible all weekend.
