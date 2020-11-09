A Winter Weather Advisory goes into effect tonight – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 9:

Mon Am 4 Things[1]

Clouds are moving in later today.

Mon Day Planner[1]

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect at 10:00 p.m. to Tuesday at 10:00 a.m.

Mon Snow Advisory[1]

A cool day today.

Mon Highs[1]

1 to 2 inches of snow possible Tuesday, and Wednesday is looking drier and cool. Thursday night into Friday will bring another round of light snow with rain or snow possible all weekend.

Mon 4 Day[1]

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.