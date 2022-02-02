Sun to snow for Groundhog Day – Mark

Punxsutawney Phil saw his shadow today, which means six more weeks of winter!

Here are your 4 Things to Know for this Groundhog Day:

We start off very cold

Temperatures will be in the mid 20s today

Some light snow comes later today

A warmer week is ahead

We start off cold, but sunny with temperatures in the teens.

This cold is happening statewide.

High pressure brings a cold morning with sunshine, then clouds move in with light snow tonight after bedtime.

Cloudy and warmer Thursday with rain or snow showers Friday. Then we get back to dry and normal temps into next week.