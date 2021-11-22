Light snow, wintry mix kick off your Thanksgiving week – Mark

by Mark Peterson

Get ready for some winter weather!

A Winter Weather Advisory will be in effect until 8 p.m. Tuesday.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Monday, November 22:

  • Sunny today
  • Showers tonight
  • Chance of snow tomorrow
  • Warmer weekend ahead

Morning fog will turn to sunshine this afternoon.

Temperatures will be above average for the region today. Highs will be in the lower to mid 40s for Spokane.

Another system moves in tonight bringing freezing rain or light snow in the area.

Local mountain passes will see 1 to 5 inches of snow Tuesday, which could make travel difficult.

Expect rain Tuesday afternoon and dry conditions Wednesday.

Your Thanksgiving will have scattered showers. A warm, drier weekend is expected.

