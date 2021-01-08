A dry weekend is ahead! – Mark

Here your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 8:

Some fog, black ice expected

A few showers this evening

Dry weekend

Valley rain next week

Temperatures will be above average again today. Normal temperatures are about 33 degrees.

The next front arrives late this afternoon with scattered showers and breezy conditions at times. Patchy freezing fog persists through the weekend with clouds and mild temperatures. We are warming next week with rain and mountain snow Tuesday into Wednesday.