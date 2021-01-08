A dry weekend is ahead! – Mark
Here your 4 Things to Know for Friday, January 8:
- Some fog, black ice expected
- A few showers this evening
- Dry weekend
- Valley rain next week
Temperatures will be above average again today. Normal temperatures are about 33 degrees.
The next front arrives late this afternoon with scattered showers and breezy conditions at times. Patchy freezing fog persists through the weekend with clouds and mild temperatures. We are warming next week with rain and mountain snow Tuesday into Wednesday.
