Sun to start your Thursday, then clouds roll in – Mark
Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain
Just about average temperatures for the state with clouds and Cascade Range showers.
Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain then Sunny and warmer for Friday and Saturday. A cold front moves in Sat. night and then clouds and cooler for Sunday and Monday.
COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.