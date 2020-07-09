Sun to start your Thursday, then clouds roll in – Mark

Mark Peterson
by Mark Peterson

Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain

Thu Day Planner[1]

Just about average temperatures for the state with clouds and Cascade Range showers.

Thu Highs[1]

Sunshine starts our day with clouds and possible light rain then Sunny and warmer for Friday and Saturday. A cold front moves in Sat. night and then clouds and cooler for Sunday and Monday.

Thu 4 Day[1]

 

 

