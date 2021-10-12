Expect a dry, chilly Tuesday before wet weather moves in – Mark

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, October 12:

Today will be cool and sunny. High temperatures will hit 55 degrees by dinner time.

These high temperatures will be below average today:

Tuesday will be dry and on the cool side. Then, a weak cold front moves in, bringing a mix of light rain and snow across the Inland Northwest Tuesday night into Wednesday.

Temperatures will be warming into the weekend with dry conditions expected Friday and Saturday. Rain is in the forecast for Sunday.