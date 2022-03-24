Sun to clouds and mild today – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy sunny Thurday

1We’re expecting mild conditions for the next 12 hours or so.

Thu Mid 12 Hrs

Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:

  • Cooler and partly cloudy today
  • It should be beautiful!
  • We see a warming trend
  • A cloudy and warm weekend is on tap

Thu Mid 4 Things

Our highs are just above average today.

Thu Highs

We’re still dry and a little warmer tomorrow.

Thu Fri High

Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperaturess. A slow warming trend continues into the weekend with highs around 60.

More showers are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, which will be cooler with mid 50s expected.

Thu Planning

