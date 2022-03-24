Sun to clouds and mild today – Mark
Happy sunny Thurday
1We’re expecting mild conditions for the next 12 hours or so.
Here are your 4 Things for Thursday:
- Cooler and partly cloudy today
- It should be beautiful!
- We see a warming trend
- A cloudy and warm weekend is on tap
Our highs are just above average today.
We’re still dry and a little warmer tomorrow.
Sunshine starts the day with afternoon clouds and mild temperaturess. A slow warming trend continues into the weekend with highs around 60.
More showers are expected Sunday night into Monday morning, which will be cooler with mid 50s expected.
