Sun, SNOW and cold…That’s just getting to Saturday – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Bring on the snow!

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday morning at 11 am and is sticking around until Saturday morning at 1 a.m. We’ll likely see between 1-3 inches in most parts of the region with up to 5 inches of snow in higher elevations.

Thu Snow Amounts[1]

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • Enjoy today’s sunny and cool weather
  • Tonight will be clear and cool
  • Snow oncoming tomorrow
  • Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 11 a.m.

Thu 4 Things To Know[1]

RELATED: City of Spokane, Spokane County preparing for Friday snow

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.