Sun, SNOW and cold…That’s just getting to Saturday – Mark

Bring on the snow!

A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday morning at 11 am and is sticking around until Saturday morning at 1 a.m. We’ll likely see between 1-3 inches in most parts of the region with up to 5 inches of snow in higher elevations.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

Enjoy today’s sunny and cool weather

Tonight will be clear and cool

Snow oncoming tomorrow

Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 11 a.m.

