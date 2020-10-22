Sun, SNOW and cold…That’s just getting to Saturday – Mark
Bring on the snow!
A Winter Storm Watch goes into effect Friday morning at 11 am and is sticking around until Saturday morning at 1 a.m. We’ll likely see between 1-3 inches in most parts of the region with up to 5 inches of snow in higher elevations.
Here are your 4 Things to Know:
- Enjoy today’s sunny and cool weather
- Tonight will be clear and cool
- Snow oncoming tomorrow
- Winter Storm Watch goes into effect at 11 a.m.
