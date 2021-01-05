Sun and clouds with winter mix moving in tonight – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
Updated:
by Mark Peterson

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 5:

  • Increased clouds
  • Frosty roads, walkways
  • Rain or snow tonight
  • Rain for Wednesday

Today we will see increased clouds and mild temperatures.

Temperatures are average for our region and mainly dry.

It will be a rainy Wednesday and then we dry out for the end of the week and into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler as well.

