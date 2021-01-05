Sun and clouds with winter mix moving in tonight – Mark
Here are your 4 Things to Know for Tuesday, January 5:
- Increased clouds
- Frosty roads, walkways
- Rain or snow tonight
- Rain for Wednesday
Today we will see increased clouds and mild temperatures.
Temperatures are average for our region and mainly dry.
It will be a rainy Wednesday and then we dry out for the end of the week and into the weekend. Daytime high temperatures will be cooler as well.
