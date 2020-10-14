Sun & clouds today with breezy conditions – Mark

The wind has calmed down since last night, but we’re expecting some breezy conditions today.

Here are your 4 Things to Know for Wednesday:

Mostly sunny skies Breezy Calmer Thursday ahead Some frost is on the way

Southwest winds between 10-20 mph are expected with with average temperatures for this time of year.

Breezy with fewer clouds later today.

We will see cooler conditions today with sunshine and breezy SW winds. Tonight, less wind and cooler again with areas of frost in the region. Partly cloudy Friday through the weekend and dry.