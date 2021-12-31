Sun Bowl features father-son showdown for the Akey family

by Keith Osso

EL PASO, Texas — The Washington State Cougars are set to take on Central Michigan in the Sun Bowl Friday morning. It should be a heck of a matchup, and to add a little more excitement, each coaching staff has an Akey on it.

Robb Akey was one of the most popular coaches at Washington State when he was the defensive coordinator, he then went on to be the head coach at the University of Idaho. Robb’s son Daniel is just getting his coaching career started, and he’s an offensive assistant for the Cougars.

Tomorrow they will go head-to-head for the first time and the Akey’s are excited to see each other in a most unusual circumstance.

Kickoff between the Cougars and Chippewas will be Friday at 9am Pacific time.

