Sun and wind before overnight rain – Mark

We’re halfway through the week and the rain is going to make its return.

Here are your 4 Things to Know today:

More sunshine today

Breezy southwest winds

Rain will move in overnight and continue into Thursday morning

A sunny and cool Halloween weekend is ahead

We will see breezy conditions all day with rain moving in overnight.

Those winds will stick around all day, but temperatures will be mostly dry.

Warmer and windy for Thursday after those overnight rains.

We’ll see some Thursday morning rain with afternoon winds and then more showers on Friday. The weekend will be sunny and cooler.