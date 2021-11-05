Sun and showers in the forecast for Friday – Kris

Friday will be one of those days where you need your sunglasses on the way to work and your windshield wipers on your way home. The strong Pacific storm system that brought rain and windy conditions to the region today will move out tonight. However, the WIND ADVISORY continues until 11 p.m. Expect a brief break between systems for Friday morning, and then the next round of showers will move in tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures for Friday will top out in the upper 40s and lower 50s, which is just a little above average. The rain will likely wrap-up in time for Friday night football and other fun.

Rain and possible snow showers will pop in and out of the forecast through the beginning of next workweek. Depending on the timing, you could see a little snow at your house, especially in the northern valleys. Meanwhile, Daylight Saving Time ends this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to bed Saturday night.