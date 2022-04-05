Sun and cloudy, with less wind – Mark

Mark Peterson,
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

The strong winds are gone, but it’s still going to be a breezy Tuesday.

We’re in for some sun and clouds, but cooler weather.

Tue Mid 12

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

  • We start off blustery
  • That will clear out as the day progresses
  • Tonight will be cold
  • A warm up is on thew ay

Tue Mid 4 Things

A Wind Advisory is in effect with winter weather in the Rockies.

Tue Advisory

Our highs are below average and drier than Monday.

Tue Highs

Breezy conditions will clear out as colder weather moves in tonight with high pressure. Warmer weather moves in for the end of the week with mid 60s.

Tue Planning 7 Day

