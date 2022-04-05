Sun and cloudy, with less wind – Mark

The strong winds are gone, but it’s still going to be a breezy Tuesday.

We’re in for some sun and clouds, but cooler weather.

Here are your 4 Things to Know:

We start off blustery

That will clear out as the day progresses

Tonight will be cold

A warm up is on thew ay

A Wind Advisory is in effect with winter weather in the Rockies.

Our highs are below average and drier than Monday.

Breezy conditions will clear out as colder weather moves in tonight with high pressure. Warmer weather moves in for the end of the week with mid 60s.