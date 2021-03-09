Sun and clouds with warming temperatures into the weekend – Mark

Mark Peterson
Posted:
by Mark Peterson

Happy Tuesday!

Warmer weather is on the way through the end of the week. But, you’ll need to withstand some snow flurries first

Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for today:

Tue Mid 4 Things

Clouds are on the move today, but we’ll see temperatures in the high 40s.

Tue Plan

We’re seeing 40s and some 50s across the region, which is normal for this time of year.

Tue Highs

A weak system will kick out a few snow showers mainly in Idaho and then moves on. We’ll see increased sunshine and warmer weather into the weekend

Tue Planning 7

