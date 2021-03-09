Sun and clouds with warming temperatures into the weekend – Mark
Happy Tuesday!
Warmer weather is on the way through the end of the week. But, you’ll need to withstand some snow flurries first
Here’s a look at the 4 Things to Know for today:
Clouds are on the move today, but we’ll see temperatures in the high 40s.
We’re seeing 40s and some 50s across the region, which is normal for this time of year.
A weak system will kick out a few snow showers mainly in Idaho and then moves on. We’ll see increased sunshine and warmer weather into the weekend
